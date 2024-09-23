Edinburgh care home residents enjoy a visit from miniature Shetland ponies
Residents at the care home, on Queensferry Road, were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends taking a look around as John and Elaine from Therapy Ponies Scotland paid a visit with Wilson and Flicker.
Residents, staff and visitors alike loved seeing them wandering the home and into rooms, paying everyone a special visit.
Resident Frank Heathcote was surprised by Flicker as he appeared in his room: “It’s not everyday you see a Shetland pony come walking into your room – he was so friendly and soft!”
Shannon Cullen, senior head of lifestyle and enrichment, said: “Our residents really loved their visit from the adorable pair.
"We are such an animal loving home and knew that having the two miniature Shetland ponies here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.
"We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we reconfirmed the level of enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”
Resident Joyce Shand was very excited by the little duo: “I have always loved ponies and horses of all sizes and today was great! It was wonderful that Wilson and Flicker were able to come in to see everyone. I really enjoyed seeing them trotting along the corridor and seeing them both wearing their little shoes!”
Queens Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.
Queens Manor Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.
