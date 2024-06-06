-Edinburgh chef to cook up a treat at Rosslynlee show homes launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Property seekers on the hunt for their dream home have the opportunity to view two brand new show homes in Rosslynlee, near Roslin, whilst enjoying 5-star cuisine from Edinburgh chef John Maltby.

John, a former Masterchef: The Professionals contestant and currently executive chef at luxury hotel W Edinburgh, will be putting the show home kitchens at Robertson Homes’ new St Margarets development through their paces, hosting a cookery demonstration when the show homes launch on Saturday, June 15.

Robertson Homes will be unveiling its six-bedroom Stewart Garden Room and five bedroom Nasmyth Garden Room show homes at the event which will also feature an exclusive line-up of classic MG sports cars.

As well as enjoying John’s exceptional food, reflective of the menu in Sushisamba restaurant where he is head chef, visitors to the launch will also be the first to experience stunning interior design for which Robertson Homes is renowned.

Robertson Homes will open its Stewart Garden Room show home at St Margarets on June 15.

The two new show homes push the boundaries of interior inspiration while still capturing the beautiful nature of the Midlothian countryside.

The Stewart Garden Room property has been themed on Restoration Hardware styling with fumed oaks, rusty tones and ivory, lights and whites. Described by the interior designers as “cool, calm, upmarket and of the moment” there are also surprises around every corner with a stunning cinema room and a false ‘magic’ door in the child’s bedroom which leads to a fairytale ‘Narnia’ space.

The Nasmyth Garden Room has been designed to reflect a refined country estate retreat.

The use of deep, dark paint colours, combined with sage greens, linens and lush carpets give the property a distinctly dramatic and luxurious feel. Plants and greenery throughout reflect its woodland setting.

Edinburgh chef John Maltby will be cooking up a treat at the Robertson Homes show homes launch.

Sharon Spinelli, sales and marketing director at Robertson Homes, said: “We are excited to welcome John Maltby to St Margarets to give our visitors a taste of what has made him one of Scotland’s most renowned, skilled and sought-after chefs.

“It will be an amazing day with top class cuisine and two of our most popular house styles providing award-winning interior design inspiration. St Margarets benefits from the best of both worlds, being close to Edinburgh city centre yet surrounded by some of Scotland’s most beautiful countryside and once people have had the opportunity to see inside our new homes we’re sure it will become one of Robertson Homes’ most successful developments ever.”

Robertson Homes is building 121 energy-efficient four, five and six-bedroom homes at St Margarets, part of the St Margarets Village masterplan in the grounds of the historic former Rosslynlee Hospital.

The show home launch runs from 1pm to 4pm on 15th June on Firth Road.

Robertson Homes will also open the doors to its Nasmyth Garden Room show home.

John Maltby said: “I’m really looking forward to cooking in a new Robertson Homes kitchen. I know Robertson is renowned for their top-of-the-range designer kitchens and homes with the space for entertaining on a large scale and I am looking forward to meeting visitors and sharing some top cooking tips.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing this new development close to my hometown of Penicuik. It is a lovely location and ideal for commuting into the city centre and I hope lots of Robertson Homes’ new residents will become regulars at my restaurant in W Edinburgh.”