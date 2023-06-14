Edinburgh city centre music venue and nightclub The Jam House on the market
An Edinburgh city centre nightclub and music venue which was run for years by musician and TV presenter Jools Holland is currently on the market, available to let for £195,000 per year.
The Jam House at Queen Street closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The venue was a popular nightclub and music venue for years, with the ‘Later With’ presenter opening the venue at the former BBC Broadcasting House in 2005 in partnership with designer Neil Tibbatt – to produce a night out which had elements of live music, fine dining and good times.
The 700 capacity venue is now available with consent to operate as a leisure venue, however any potential buyer could apply for a change of use and possibly turn the five-storey Georgian Townhouse into flats.
To view this property, call 07768 704 203 or 07500 423 941.