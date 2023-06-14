Jools Holland’s city centre Edinburgh venue up for let

An Edinburgh city centre nightclub and music venue which was run for years by musician and TV presenter Jools Holland is currently on the market, available to let for £195,000 per year.

The Jam House at Queen Street closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The venue was a popular nightclub and music venue for years, with the ‘Later With’ presenter opening the venue at the former BBC Broadcasting House in 2005 in partnership with designer Neil Tibbatt – to produce a night out which had elements of live music, fine dining and good times.

The 700 capacity venue is now available with consent to operate as a leisure venue, however any potential buyer could apply for a change of use and possibly turn the five-storey Georgian Townhouse into flats.

To view this property, call 07768 704 203 or 07500 423 941.

1 . Big venue takes centre stage The Jam House previously traded as a live music venue and as such benefits from Class 11 (Leisure) Consent, however, alternative uses will be considered subject to necessary consents. Photo: Graham and SIbbald Photo Sales

2 . Balcony Many locals will have memories of being up on the balcony at the Jam House looking down on the dance floor or watching a live band on stage. Photo: Graham and Sibbald Photo Sales

3 . Dining area The availability of the former Jam House provides a superb opportunity for a new owner or operator to lease a truly unique and rarely available property. Photo: Graham & Sibbald Photo Sales

4 . Chairs The premises occupies the basement, ground and first floor levels of a five-storey Georgian Townhouse extending to 16,000 sq. ft. Photo: Graham and Sibbald Photo Sales

