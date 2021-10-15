Edinburgh Council reminds homeowners to be prepared for new fire safety legislation

Every home in Scotland will be required to have interlinked fire alarms from February onwards.

Interlinked alarms are connected so that if one smoke alarm detects fire, all of the alarms go off.

The Council are currently working with contractors to ensure that new interlinked smoke and heat alarms are installed in all of the 20,000 Council-owned homes.

They have asked older residents in particular to be aware of the incoming legislation.

The Council’s Older People’s Champion, Councillor Catherine Fullerton, said: "It’s absolutely vital that landlords and property management companies, particularly those that have a responsibility for older people within our communities, understand the new fire safety rules coming into force and act on them as quickly as possible. “

"I’d also urge older people or people with older relatives who own their own homes to check out the Scottish Government’s dedicated ‘Fire safety for homeowners’ webpages for more details and, if necessary, to help them to get their homes fitted with the right kind of alarms. There is also clear guidance for private and social tenants as well as new build homes”.

“I’d encourage everyone to be sure they are using a Trusted Tradesperson to change their fire alarms to meet the new law – please don’t run the risk of having faulty or non-compliant ones fitted”.

