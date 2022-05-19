If your pooch needs a trim, clip, or a pamper, you need a dog groomer! These highly trained people will know how to get your dog looking, and feeling, good as new.

While some breeds don’t need regular trims, curly-coated and wool-coated breeds especially need to be groomed – including poodles, cockerpoos, and labradoodles – otherwise they matte which can cause all sorts of health problems and discomfort. Good groomers also give your dog a health check, looking out for any lumps and bumps.

We asked our readers on Facebook page the best dog groomers in Edinburgh. This is what they said.

1. Glamour Pooch Glamour Pooch in Grove Street, Haymarket, offers one-to-one grooming in a friendly and calm salon with dog groomers who have more than 15 years of experience. Photo: Glamour Pooch Photo Sales

2. Christine's Dog Grooming Parlour Christine's Dog Grooming Parlour in Gorgie Road is a specialist salon offering a range of services. "FANTASTIC," wrote one reader, "I can't rate them highly enough". Photo: Christine's Dog Grooming Parlour Photo Sales

3. Scruffy Dog Company Scruffy Dog Company in Dalkeith Road provides a range of services - from nail trims to full styles. They have 25 years' experience and are skilled at grooming all dog breeds. Photo: Scruffy Dog Company Photo Sales

4. Joanne's Dog Grooming Joanne from Joanne's Dog & Cat Grooming in Portobello High Street has competed twice in the world dog grooming championships. "An absolutely wonderful team who take account of each animal's holistic needs," wrote a reader, "your pet leaves looking absolutely gorgeous, cute, perfectly trimmed.” Photo: Joanne's Dog Grooming Photo Sales