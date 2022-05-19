If your pooch needs a trim, clip, or a pamper, you need a dog groomer! These highly trained people will know how to get your dog looking, and feeling, good as new.
While some breeds don’t need regular trims, curly-coated and wool-coated breeds especially need to be groomed – including poodles, cockerpoos, and labradoodles – otherwise they matte which can cause all sorts of health problems and discomfort. Good groomers also give your dog a health check, looking out for any lumps and bumps.
1. Glamour Pooch
Glamour Pooch in Grove Street, Haymarket, offers one-to-one grooming in a friendly and calm salon with dog groomers who have more than 15 years of experience.
Photo: Glamour Pooch
2. Christine's Dog Grooming Parlour
Christine's Dog Grooming Parlour in Gorgie Road is a specialist salon offering a range of services. "FANTASTIC," wrote one reader, "I can't rate them highly enough".
Photo: Christine's Dog Grooming Parlour
3. Scruffy Dog Company
Scruffy Dog Company in Dalkeith Road provides a range of services - from nail trims to full styles. They have 25 years' experience and are skilled at grooming all dog breeds.
Photo: Scruffy Dog Company
4. Joanne's Dog Grooming
Joanne from Joanne's Dog & Cat Grooming in Portobello High Street has competed twice in the world dog grooming championships. "An absolutely wonderful team who take account of each animal's holistic needs," wrote a reader, "your pet leaves looking absolutely gorgeous, cute, perfectly trimmed.”
Photo: Joanne's Dog Grooming