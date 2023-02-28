News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh flat for sale in Easter Road: Take a look inside stylish two bedroom top floor flat for sale

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
38 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 4:38pm

Our latest featured Edinburgh property is this stylish two bedroom top floor flat currently on the market for sale in Easter Road.

On the market at offers over £240,000, 153/8 Easter Road offers a stylish home, quietly tucked away to the rear of the development, located off Easter Road. This impressive property has been altered and upgraded by the present owner with high quality finishes.

To view this property, call selling agent Lindsays on 0131 253 2327.

1. Living room

The property enjoys a leafy outlook from the bright sitting room with French doors to a Juliette balcony.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is now a stylish open plan space with ample room for a large dining table with a built-in 5 burner gas hob, Bosch oven, integrated fridge freezer and integrated dishwasher.

3. Main bedroom

The master bedroom now has a larger en-suite shower room with large shower cubicle.

4. En-suite

The main bedroom benefits from this impressive en-suite shower room.

