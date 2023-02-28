Edinburgh flat for sale in Easter Road: Take a look inside stylish two bedroom top floor flat for sale
Impressive Leith flat on the market
Our latest featured Edinburgh property is this stylish two bedroom top floor flat currently on the market for sale in Easter Road.
On the market at offers over £240,000, 153/8 Easter Road offers a stylish home, quietly tucked away to the rear of the development, located off Easter Road. This impressive property has been altered and upgraded by the present owner with high quality finishes.
To view this property, call selling agent Lindsays on 0131 253 2327.
Page 1 of 2