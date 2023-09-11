Edinburgh flat for sale: Stockbridge one-bedroom flat in St Bernard's Crescent on the market
The property comes with access to beautiful private gardens.
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 11th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
A beautiful one-bedroom flat in Stockbridge is currently on the market at a starting price of £370,000.
The flat, which has a bathroom, kitchen and living room, is a spacious property in a classic Georgian tenement in St Bernard’s Crescent. It also gives any prospective owner access to a private garden for a small annual fee.
For more information, visit the ESPC website.
