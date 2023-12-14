Edinburgh flat for sale: Stockbridge one bedroom flat with open plan living area up for sale
Beautiful one bedroom flat up for sale
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 14th Dec 2023, 13:35 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 13:35 GMT
A beautiful one-bedroom flat in Edinburgh’s stunning Stockbridge area is on the market for £210,000.
The one-bedroom ground floor flat has been newly renovated and boasts a large open plan kitchen and living area. It also has a spacious double bedroom and shower room. The property also comes with shared landscaped gardens as well as a parking space and visitors’ parking.
For more information or to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.
