Edinburgh flat for sale: Stockbridge one bedroom flat with open plan living area up for sale

Beautiful one bedroom flat up for sale
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 14th Dec 2023, 13:35 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 13:35 GMT

A beautiful one-bedroom flat in Edinburgh’s stunning Stockbridge area is on the market for £210,000.

The one-bedroom ground floor flat has been newly renovated and boasts a large open plan kitchen and living area. It also has a spacious double bedroom and shower room. The property also comes with shared landscaped gardens as well as a parking space and visitors’ parking.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.

A beautiful one bedroom flat in Stockbridge is on the market.

1. Stockbridge flat

A beautiful one bedroom flat in Stockbridge is on the market. Photo: ESPC

The open plan kitchen has shaker-style units, a breakfast bar and integrated appliances.

2. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen has shaker-style units, a breakfast bar and integrated appliances. Photo: ESPC

The living area has wood-effect flooring and panelling.

3. Living room

The living area has wood-effect flooring and panelling. Photo: ESPC

The open plan living area and kitchen also has space for a dining area.

4. Living area

The open plan living area and kitchen also has space for a dining area. Photo: ESPC

