Main door flat opposite Wardie Bay beach featuring two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and versatile storage space

If you’ve ever dreamed of waking up to sea views while still being close to all the bustle of Edinburgh, this two-bedroom ground floor flat on Lower Granton Road could be the one. On the market at a fixed price of £325,000, it sits directly opposite Wardie Bay beach and looks out across the Firth of Forth towards Granton Harbour and the Royal Yacht Club Marina.

Homes like this don’t stay around for long, and you can see more about it now with Purplebricks.

Inside, the property blends period character with modern comfort. The living and dining room is the heart of the home, filled with natural light and offering sweeping sea views.

There is a spectacular view out to the Firth of Forth | Purple Bricks

A contemporary fitted kitchen shares that same outlook and comes complete with integrated appliances including a gas hob, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Both bedrooms are generously sized, with the principal room benefitting from an ensuite shower, while a stylish family bathroom offers a deep tub and power shower.

The property retains lovely original features such as refurbished sash and case windows, which sit harmoniously alongside smart additions like wood laminate flooring throughout.

What really sets this home apart is the lower ground floor with its two large cellars – versatile spaces that provide an abundance of storage, a workshop, or even a daily-use ‘man cave’.

At a glance Fixed price £325,000 Two bedrooms, two bathrooms Main door Victorian conversion Sea views from reception and kitchen Ensuite to principal bedroom Allocated parking space Two large storage cellars

Outside, there’s off-street parking on the communal driveway, something of a rarity in the city. With its own main door entrance, the flat also offers an added sense of privacy and convenience.

The Trinity area is one of Edinburgh’s most desirable neighbourhoods, thanks to its quiet, family-friendly vibe, close proximity to the beach, and excellent transport links. Buses run directly into the city centre or out to the airport, putting everything within easy reach.

