Edinburgh flats for sale: One bedroom flat in 400-year-old Canongate building for sale

Flat in historic setting off the Royal Mile
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 21st Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

A unique and charming one bedroom flat in an historic setting off the Royal Mile is currently available to buy at offers over £210,000.

The flat, at 7/1 White Horse Close, 27 Canongate, sits on the second floor of a building contained within a courtyard setting and is believed to originally date back to 1623. The property is available to view on Sundays, 2pm to 4pm. Or call 0131 253 2327 to view another time.

The property is conveniently situated next to Holyrood Palace, a couple of minutes' walk from Holyrood Park and Arthur's Seat whilst being within easy reach of the City Centre.

1. 7/1 White Horse Close

An impressive external stone stair rises to the first floor where this entrance is shared with one other property.

2. Entrance

The living room is large and bright, thanks to the large windows letting in natural light.

3. Living room

While the kitchen could do with being modernised, there is plenty of space for storage and getting about while cooking.

4. Kitchen

