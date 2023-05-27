Edinburgh’s 10-bedroom West End Hotel is currently up for sale at offers over £2.1 million, with room for more than 100 guests, or the opportunity to transform the property into private homes.
The hotel at 35 Palmerston Place, is a terraced Victorian townhouse over five main levels, which has been refurbished to an exceptional standard. It could also very easily be converted back into a prestigious private residence subject to the correct planning application. For viewings, call 0131 2532263.
1. West End Hotel, 35 Palmerston Place
Offers Over £2,100,000 are sought for the heritable interest in the property subject to the existing lease, the trade fixtures, fittings and furnishings and equipment. The sale will be regarded as a the transfer of a going concern investment. The property comprises 109 beds across 10 bedrooms, two shared shower rooms, a communal kitchen, a commercial kitchen, a laundry room, bar and bistro and a garden to the rear. Photo: ESPC
2. Bar
The open-plan bar and dining area utilises the full depth of the property with the bar area capable of holding 25 covers to the front and casual dining area holding 30 covers to the rear and in addition 30 standing. Photo: ESPC
3. Dining area
Like the rest of the hotel, the dining area has recently been fully renovated, offering a relaxing room for guests to enjoy some food. At lower ground level is the communal kitchen for guests staying on a self-catering basis and an adjoining dining area (10) and alongside there is a guests laundry with coin operated machines. Photo: ESPC
4. Bedrooms
The bedrooms in the hotel are located at first, second and third floor levels. Photo: ESPC