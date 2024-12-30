1 . 188 Duddingston Park South, Edinburgh

Nestled in the sought-after Duddingston area of Edinburgh, within easy reach of Portobello and the city centre, this detached home was the most viewed property on espc.com in March and indeed for the entire year. Designed with family living in mind, the property boasts four spacious double bedrooms, three bathrooms, a striking open-plan lounge and kitchen, and a charming orangery. Conveniently located near local amenities, it’s a perfect blend of style and practicality. The property was sold by Coulters after being available for a fixed price of £385,000. | Coulters Photo: ESPC