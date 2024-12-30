Having listed over 11,7000 properties on epsc.com this year, the top 10 most viewed properties attracted an impressive 210,000 views, captivating both potential buyers and property enthusiasts.
Whether for purchase or simply to explore the wide array of homes available, these properties offer a blend of distinctive, contemporary, and renovation-ready options.
As expected, Edinburgh takes centre stage with several top properties featuring in the top 10 and located in popular areas such as Corstorphine, Duddingston, Ravelston and Joppa.
The list also includes a couple of fabulous Fife properties, charming coastal homes in East Lothian and South Queensferry, along with a captivating cottage in Midlothian.
The demand for these properties is clear, with seven of the top 10 already sold, one currently under offer and only two still available.
1. 188 Duddingston Park South, Edinburgh
Nestled in the sought-after Duddingston area of Edinburgh, within easy reach of Portobello and the city centre, this detached home was the most viewed property on espc.com in March and indeed for the entire year. Designed with family living in mind, the property boasts four spacious double bedrooms, three bathrooms, a striking open-plan lounge and kitchen, and a charming orangery. Conveniently located near local amenities, it’s a perfect blend of style and practicality. The property was sold by Coulters after being available for a fixed price of £385,000. | Coulters Photo: ESPC
2. Heather Cottage, Hillend, Midlothian
Ranked second is this remarkable Midlothian cottage conversion, offering an ideal space for a growing family to settle. Once a traditional stone-built cottage, it has been transformed with a tasteful extension, creating a sleek five-bedroom family haven. Bright and open throughout, this
home exudes modern elegance, with standout features including impeccably designed bathrooms. This stunning property is still available at a fixed price of £595,000. | Deans Photo: ESPC
3. Immaculately presented corner plot property
An immaculately presented detached, corner plot property in the heart of Corstorphine, 66 Drum Brae North is an absolutely stunning family home that was presented to the market in turn-key condition. Featuring three double bedrooms, private gardens to front and rear plus room to extend, the property benefited from beautiful and welcoming interiors, plenty of light and a spacious decked area making it ideal for summer barbeques. The property was sold at a fixed price of £475,000 by Blair Cadell. | Blair Cadell Photo: ESPC
4. Cosy home with great views
Enjoying views to Corstorphine Hill and occupying a prime position, 34 North Gyle Road boasts a trio of spacious bedrooms, characteristic oak flooring running through the home and a lovely conservatory enjoying views out to the garden. Presented in immaculate condition, the property is
set within the highly regarded and extremely sought-after district of Corstorphine. This property was sold by Warners for a fixed price of £465,000. | Warners Photo: ESPC
