News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh for sale: 3-bedroom house in Swanston Place with beautiful views of Pentland Hills for sale

Take a look around this beautiful property with stunning gardens and views
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 18th Dec 2023, 12:20 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 12:21 GMT

A beautiful three-bedroom home in Swanston is on the market and offers stunning views of the Pentland Hills.

The property, at 14 Swanston Place, Edinburgh, is on sale for offers over £485,000. The home has large front and back gardens as well as a driveway, garage and large conservatory. It also has stunning uninterrupted views of the Pentland Hills and ski slope.

For more information and to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.

A three bedroom home in Swanston Place is for sale.

1. Exterior

A three bedroom home in Swanston Place is for sale. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The property has uninterrupted views of the Pentland HIlls.

2. Views

The property has uninterrupted views of the Pentland HIlls. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The property has a spacious entrance hall with plenty of space for storage and decorative pieces.

3. Entrance hall

The property has a spacious entrance hall with plenty of space for storage and decorative pieces. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The hallway gives access to the downstairs room and a staircase leads to the upper floor.

4. Hallway

The hallway gives access to the downstairs room and a staircase leads to the upper floor. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghPentland Hills