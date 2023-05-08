Homebuyers looking to move to Edinburgh’s historic New Town now have the chance to purchase a dream mews home in a prime location with exclusive access to Queen Street Gardens.
Square & Crescent has completed works on its two new-build Georgian-inspired mews homes in Northumberland Place Lane at the secluded rear of Abercromby Place. The high-spec three bedroom homes, priced at £995,000, provide a modern, high-quality build inspired by the traditional mews-style setting.
1. Dining/ kitchen area
Priced at £995,000 and boasting access to Edinburgh’s Queen Street Gardens, the 141sqm homes benefit from a spacious dining kitchen, ensuite to the principal bedroom, separate utility and integral garage with infrastructure for future electric charging points. The homes feature a specification list befitting of the surroundings, with German-style kitchens designed by Cameron Interiors complete with a suite of high-end appliances. Photo: Viktor Vass Photographer
2. Shower room
The mews style of home is among the most sought-after in central Edinburgh, synonymous with the capital’s landscape and increasingly popular with homebuyers looking for a characterful and private home.
Euan Marshall, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director at Square & Crescent said: “By mixing the old with the new, we’re certain that the properties will be well received. To add the finishing touches to the homes and finalise the works at Northumberland Place Lane was a great feeling and it marks another important milestone for one of our Edinburgh developments.” Photo: Viktor Vass Photographer
3. Bedrooms
Located within the city’s World Heritage Site, the high-spec three bedroom homes nod to the city’s past, providing a modern, high-quality build inspired by the traditional mews style which has become centric to Edinburgh’s built history. Photo: Viktor Vass Photographer
4. Living room
The mews homes play part to Square & Crescent’s wider Abercromby Place development, which saw the careful conversion of two Georgian townhouses into eight contemporary apartments. Photo: Viktor Vass Photographer