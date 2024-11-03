This fabulous terraced converted steading at 11 Currievale Farm, is on the outskirts of Edinburgh and a short journey to the city centre itself.

The home is close to a range of amenities in Currie, Balerno and Juniper Green, while Hermiston Gait, the Gyle Shopping Complex and Edinburgh Business Park are also close by, making this an ideal purchase for a first buyer or a young couple.

The property is set in a courtyard in an idyllic location overlooking the local countryside. For viewings, call Gillespie Macandrew on 0131 253 2669, or book an appointment online.

1 . Currievale Farm This Currie property is in a charming courtyard setting, with two allocated parking spaces and excellent storage throughout. | Gillespie Macandrew Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The attractive living room with feature fireplace and patio doors leading to the private garden area at the rear of the property. | Gillespie Macandrew Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Garden The property has small private garden areas to the front and rear, as well as communal areas within the development. | Gillespie Macandrew Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The property's good-sized dining/ kitchen comes with some appliances and plenty of space for a dining table. | Gillespie Macandrew Photo: ESPC Photo Sales