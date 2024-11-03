Edinburgh for sale: Converted two-bedroom steading in beautiful Currie courtyard setting

Published 3rd Nov 2024

A converted steading in Currie, which is in a beautiful courtyard setting with a bright open outlook, is currently available to buy for offers over £245,000.

This fabulous terraced converted steading at 11 Currievale Farm, is on the outskirts of Edinburgh and a short journey to the city centre itself.

The home is close to a range of amenities in Currie, Balerno and Juniper Green, while Hermiston Gait, the Gyle Shopping Complex and Edinburgh Business Park are also close by, making this an ideal purchase for a first buyer or a young couple.

The property is set in a courtyard in an idyllic location overlooking the local countryside. For viewings, call Gillespie Macandrew on 0131 253 2669, or book an appointment online.

The attractive living room with feature fireplace and patio doors leading to the private garden area at the rear of the property.

The property has small private garden areas to the front and rear, as well as communal areas within the development.

The property's good-sized dining/ kitchen comes with some appliances and plenty of space for a dining table.

