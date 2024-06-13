A detached house in Currie with four bedrooms and plenty of socialising space, including a stunning open-plan area that's perfect for the whole family to enjoy, is currently available to buy at offers over £535,000.
The property at 84 Lanark Road West is a beautifully presented detached house enjoying contemporary interiors and large established gardens. Situated within the sought-after Currie area, the house offers deceptively spacious family living with double glazed windows and gas central heating.
Early viewing is essential to fully appreciate this well-proportioned family home. Call Aberdein Considine on 0131 253 2723 or book a viewing online.
1. Family room
The property's family room, which has full height ceiling and bi-fold doors to an outdoor patio area to maximise the natural light. | Aberdein Considine/ ESPC Photo: Aberdein Considine/ ESPC
2. Living room
The living room has a bay window overlooking the front garden with feature fireplace, shelved alcove and ceiling cornicing. | Aberdein Considine/ ESPC Photo: Aberdein Considine/ ESPC
3. Garden
The good sized private garden to the rear is fully enclosed and mainly laid to lawn with patio areas with glass balustrade. | Aberdein Considine/ ESPC Photo: Aberdein Considine/ ESPC
4. Kitchen
The kitchen is fitted with a range of modern base and wall units with the double oven, warming tray, hob, fridge/freezer and washing machine to remain. | Aberdein Considine/ ESPC Photo: Aberdein Considine/ ESPC
