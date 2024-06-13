Edinburgh for sale: Four bedroom detached house in Currie with stunning open-plan area and large garden

Published 13th Jun 2024, 04:47 BST

Impressive Edinburgh family home on the market

A detached house in Currie with four bedrooms and plenty of socialising space, including a stunning open-plan area that's perfect for the whole family to enjoy, is currently available to buy at offers over £535,000.

The property at 84 Lanark Road West is a beautifully presented detached house enjoying contemporary interiors and large established gardens. Situated within the sought-after Currie area, the house offers deceptively spacious family living with double glazed windows and gas central heating.

Early viewing is essential to fully appreciate this well-proportioned family home. Call Aberdein Considine on 0131 253 2723 or book a viewing online.

The property's family room, which has full height ceiling and bi-fold doors to an outdoor patio area to maximise the natural light.

The property's family room, which has full height ceiling and bi-fold doors to an outdoor patio area to maximise the natural light.

The living room has a bay window overlooking the front garden with feature fireplace, shelved alcove and ceiling cornicing.

The living room has a bay window overlooking the front garden with feature fireplace, shelved alcove and ceiling cornicing.

The good sized private garden to the rear is fully enclosed and mainly laid to lawn with patio areas with glass balustrade.

The good sized private garden to the rear is fully enclosed and mainly laid to lawn with patio areas with glass balustrade.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of modern base and wall units with the double oven, warming tray, hob, fridge/freezer and washing machine to remain.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of modern base and wall units with the double oven, warming tray, hob, fridge/freezer and washing machine to remain.

