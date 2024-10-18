Edinburgh for sale: A fabulous forever family home can be found in this four-bedroom terraced home in Balgreen

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 09:50 BST

A fabulous forever family home can be found in this four-bedroom terrace home in Balgreen, currently available for offers over £550,000.

This generously proportioned and tastefully presented Victorian, sandstone terraced house is peacefully located in a highly sought-after location at 26 Balgreen Road in west Edinburgh.

The property is perfectly located to access a variety of local amenities and lovely green space at Saughton Park. There are excellent public transport links by bus and tram to the city centre and Edinburgh Airport and the motorway network, with Glasgow and the west also easily accessible.

To book a viewing, call Deans Properties on 0131 253 2707 or book an appointment online.

The generous bay-windowed living room with feature fireplace and ornate cornicing.

1. Living room

The generous bay-windowed living room with feature fireplace and ornate cornicing. | Deans Properties Photo: ESPC

There is a large, south-west facing and fully enclosed private garden to the rear and a neatly maintained private garden to the front. Also, at the rear of the garden is a large, beautiful shared communal area with mature woodland, known as the Paddock.

2. Garden

There is a large, south-west facing and fully enclosed private garden to the rear and a neatly maintained private garden to the front. Also, at the rear of the garden is a large, beautiful shared communal area with mature woodland, known as the Paddock. | Deans Properties Photo: ESPC

The Balgreen property's modern kitchen/dining room, with boxroom off it.

3. Kitchen/ diner

The Balgreen property's modern kitchen/dining room, with boxroom off it. | Deans Properties Photo: ESPC

4. 26 Balgreen Road

This generously proportioned and tastefully presented Victorian, sandstone terraced house is peacefully located in a highly sought-after location in Balgreen in west Edinburgh. | Deans Properties Photo: ESPC

