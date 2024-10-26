Currently listed for offers over £1 million, 41 Ann Street forms part of a picturesque tree-lined period terrace, enjoying a superb location close to the city centre, in the heart of the capital's desirable Stockbridge area.

The property now requires modernisation and upgrading throughout and offers superb potential to create an individually designed family home on one of Edinburgh's most iconic and desirable residential streets.

Ann Street was named Edinburgh’s most desirable street to live on earlier this year by our readers.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

1 . 41 Ann Street This well-proportioned A-Listed Georgian house forms part of a picturesque tree lined period terrace. To the front of the house there is a substantial lawned garden which is fully enclosed by a wrought iron fence and well stocked with a variety of shrubs, bushes and small trees. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Reception room The generously proportioned reception room with ornate cornice work, focal fireplace, timber floorboards and twin windows affording a lovely open outlook over the front garden. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The property's kitchen is fitted with an assortment of base and wall mounted units, as well as a clothes pulley and access to the rear garden. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden To the rear of the house is a paved courtyard which is brimming with potential and has a lovely peaceful feel. On-street permit parking is available to the front. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC Photo Sales