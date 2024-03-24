1 . Central location

Edinburgh's New Town has long been one of the most prestigious and sought-after residential locations in the capital. The historic conservation area and UNESCO World Heritage Site is a centre for art, history and culture, and home to some of the country's finest galleries and collections. For first-class shopping, Princes Street and George Street offer a diverse blend of high-street stores and luxury retailers, while Harvey Nichols and Multrees Walk is the place for high fashion and couture. The new St James Quarter adds to the list of fashion houses, boutiques, and upmarket eateries. Photo: Coulters