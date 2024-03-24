Fancy living beside St James Quarter? You can, in this A-listed stone tenement just next door, filled with quirky architectural details and currently available for offers over £375,000.
Situated in the centre of Edinburgh, this lovely lower ground flat at 26/1 St. James Square forms part of this architecturally impressive A-listed traditional stone tenement building and offers well-proportioned accommodation over two levels. The home would benefit from some refurbishment in places, but offers good sized accommodation in a wonderful central location.
The property also has Listed Buildings consent for internal changes to create four bedrooms (one with a en-suite) and a combined kitchen/lounge/dining room.
1. Central location
Edinburgh's New Town has long been one of the most prestigious and sought-after residential locations in the capital. The historic conservation area and UNESCO World Heritage Site is a centre for art, history and culture, and home to some of the country's finest galleries and collections. For first-class shopping, Princes Street and George Street offer a diverse blend of high-street stores and luxury retailers, while Harvey Nichols and Multrees Walk is the place for high fashion and couture. The new St James Quarter adds to the list of fashion houses, boutiques, and upmarket eateries. Photo: Coulters
2. Lounge
The spacious lounge/ dining room benefits from views to the front of the property (with windows that have been recently overhauled and redecorated) and has a timber mantle (with brick insert) that forms an attractive focal point in the room. Photo: Coulters
3. Kitchen and breakfast room
Between the kitchen and lounge is a breakfast room, fitted with cupboards and shelving. The fitted kitchen has wall and base mounted cabinetry, worktops and an electric cooker. Photo: Coulters
4. Courtyard
Externally, there is a cellar to the front of the building and a private patio area to the rear. There is also a lovely enclosed communal garden to the front of the property. Photo: Coulters
