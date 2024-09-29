Edinburgh for sale: New Town two-bedroom flat in A-listed Georgian building with its very own sauna

An A-listed Georgian building is the setting for this sublime New Town two-bedroom flat that offers everything from stunning period details to its own sauna.

Currently available for offers over £475,000, Flat 13 (2F1) Annandale Street is situated within a handsome Georgian A listed building and offers spacious, bright and flexible accommodation.

Edinburgh hosts many cultural events, and the property is well positioned to take advantage of this. Great shopping, public transport and recreational facilities, restaurants and bistros are all within easy reach.

Viewing is highly recommended of this second-floor flat ideally situated within the desirable New Town and within easy reach of Princes Street and all the city has to offer.

The quirkiest aspect of this New Town property is this front facing sauna room, situated off the lounge.

To the front of the property is a spacious living room, with high ceilings twin windows, two storage cupboards a fireplace, ornate cornice and a ceiling rose.

The lounge is also to the front of the property, with a gas fire. This room could be used as a third double bedroom if required.

