An immaculate Shandon flat, with two bedrooms and a box room, making it ideal for a young family, is currently available for offers over £365,000.
Blair Cadell is delighted to bring to market this immaculate two-bedroom tenement flat in the heart of Shandon, at 82/2 Ashley Terrace. Completely renovated throughout with finishes to the highest standards, this stunning property is in true turn-key condition and must be viewed.
1. Lounge
The stunning bay window lounge with beautiful ornate cornicing, a center rose, and a decorative fireplace, making it the perfect place for evening relaxation. Photo: Blair Cadell/ ESPC
2. Kitchen
The modernised kitchen/dining room is ideal for hosting friends and family. The kitchen features a range of stylish wall and floor-mounted units, a gas hob and electric oven, and a large pantry cupboard offering ample storage space. Photo: Blair Cadell/ ESPC
3. Hallway
The property's large open hallway comes with a useful storage cupboard, Photo: Blair Cadell/ ESPC
4. Garden
A beautifully kept communal garden to the rear of the property and a useful store in the communal stairwell provide plenty of additional storage space. Residents' permit parking is also readily available. Photo: Blair Cadell/ ESPC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.