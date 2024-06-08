Edinburgh for sale: Immaculate Shandon flat with two bedrooms and a box room is ideal for a young family

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 8th Jun 2024, 04:31 BST

Edinburgh flat on the market

An immaculate Shandon flat, with two bedrooms and a box room, making it ideal for a young family, is currently available for offers over £365,000.

Blair Cadell is delighted to bring to market this immaculate two-bedroom tenement flat in the heart of Shandon, at 82/2 Ashley Terrace. Completely renovated throughout with finishes to the highest standards, this stunning property is in true turn-key condition and must be viewed.

For viewings, call 0131 253 2338 or book an appointment online.

The stunning bay window lounge with beautiful ornate cornicing, a center rose, and a decorative fireplace, making it the perfect place for evening relaxation.

The modernised kitchen/dining room is ideal for hosting friends and family. The kitchen features a range of stylish wall and floor-mounted units, a gas hob and electric oven, and a large pantry cupboard offering ample storage space.

The property's large open hallway comes with a useful storage cupboard,

A beautifully kept communal garden to the rear of the property and a useful store in the communal stairwell provide plenty of additional storage space. Residents' permit parking is also readily available.

