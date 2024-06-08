An immaculate Shandon flat, with two bedrooms and a box room, making it ideal for a young family, is currently available for offers over £365,000.

Blair Cadell is delighted to bring to market this immaculate two-bedroom tenement flat in the heart of Shandon, at 82/2 Ashley Terrace. Completely renovated throughout with finishes to the highest standards, this stunning property is in true turn-key condition and must be viewed.