Edinburgh for sale: Incredibly spacious, five-bedroom double upper in Duddingston

Impressive Edinburgh family home for sale

An incredibly spacious, five-bedroom double upper in Duddingston that would make a wonderful family home, this property is currently available for offers over £600,000.

This eye-catching home at 20 Duddingston Row is an extremely impressive and spacious four bedroom detached house situated in the highly sought-after Edinburgh area of Duddingston.

The house benefits from a lovely private rear garden, single garage and driveway parking, as well as a modern open plan kitchen/dining room and a welcoming sun room.

To view this property, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

The kitchen/dining room has a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, kitchen island and space for a large dining table.

The comfortable sun room off the kitchen/dining room provides direct access to the private rear garden via double fully glazed French patio doors.

Externally, the property offers beautifully maintained garden grounds which comprise two paved seating areas, a large flat lawn area and views over to the forest area of Duddingston Golf Course.

To the front of the house, there is a paved driveway which provides off-street parking for two cars. The driveway leads to a single garage with lighting, access to the sitting room and a gate to the rear garden.

