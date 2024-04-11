An incredibly spacious, five-bedroom double upper in Duddingston that would make a wonderful family home, this property is currently available for offers over £600,000.
This eye-catching home at 20 Duddingston Row is an extremely impressive and spacious four bedroom detached house situated in the highly sought-after Edinburgh area of Duddingston.
The house benefits from a lovely private rear garden, single garage and driveway parking, as well as a modern open plan kitchen/dining room and a welcoming sun room.
1. Kitchen
The kitchen/dining room has a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, kitchen island and space for a large dining table. Photo: Coulters
2. Sun room
The comfortable sun room off the kitchen/dining room provides direct access to the private rear garden via double fully glazed French patio doors. Photo: Coulters
3. Garden
Externally, the property offers beautifully maintained garden grounds which comprise two paved seating areas, a large flat lawn area and views over to the forest area of Duddingston Golf Course. Photo: Coulters
4. 20 Duddingston Row
To the front of the house, there is a paved driveway which provides off-street parking for two cars. The driveway leads to a single garage with lighting, access to the sitting room and a gate to the rear garden. Photo: Coulters
