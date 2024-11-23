Currently available at offers over £275,000, 39/4 Pitt Street is a stunning second floor flat, boasting a pleasing mix of stylish fittings and traditional features throughout the walk-in condition interior.
Pitt Street is a charming cobblestoned street well placed to access a great choice of local parks, the Water of Leith walk/cycleway leading down to the Shore, local amenities and regular bus services just at the end of the road.
The hub of this superbly presented and beautifully finished off property is the fashionably open plan public room where you'll find lots of space to relax, cook, dine and entertain.
1. Lounge
The hub of this superbly presented and beautifully finished off property is the fashionably open plan public room where you'll find lots of space to relax, cook, dine and entertain. The room is much enhanced by twin windows to the rear, feature painted panelling to one wall, sanded flooring and decorative ceiling roses. | Warners Photo: ESPC
2. Kitchen
Plenty of storage and work space is provided within the kitchen area, which showcases units with brass handles, solid wood worktops, a ceramic sink fitted with extendable mixer tap and eye-catching tiled splashbacks. | Warners Photo: ESPC
3. Bedroom 1
Bedroom 1 is a generous sized double with lots of natural light coming in through two south-facing windows, a painted panelled wall, and a useful walk-in wardrobe offering fixed hanging and shelved storage. | Warners Photo: ESPC
4. Bathroom
The luxury bathroom is nicely fitted with a mixer tap, drench shower head and a vibrant blue tiled surround. | Warners Photo: ESPC
