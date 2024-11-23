Currently available at offers over £275,000, 39/4 Pitt Street is a stunning second floor flat, boasting a pleasing mix of stylish fittings and traditional features throughout the walk-in condition interior.

Pitt Street is a charming cobblestoned street well placed to access a great choice of local parks, the Water of Leith walk/cycleway leading down to the Shore, local amenities and regular bus services just at the end of the road.

The hub of this superbly presented and beautifully finished off property is the fashionably open plan public room where you'll find lots of space to relax, cook, dine and entertain.

Viewing is essential to appreciate the on-trend look of this flat. Call Warners on 0131 668 0440 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

1 . Lounge The room is much enhanced by twin windows to the rear, feature painted panelling to one wall, sanded flooring and decorative ceiling roses. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen Plenty of storage and work space is provided within the kitchen area, which showcases units with brass handles, solid wood worktops, a ceramic sink fitted with extendable mixer tap and eye-catching tiled splashbacks. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Bedroom 1 Bedroom 1 is a generous sized double with lots of natural light coming in through two south-facing windows, a painted panelled wall, and a useful walk-in wardrobe offering fixed hanging and shelved storage. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Bathroom The luxury bathroom is nicely fitted with a mixer tap, drench shower head and a vibrant blue tiled surround. | Warners Photo: ESPC Photo Sales