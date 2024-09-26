Nestled in the prestigious Morningside district, this stunning detached bungalow at Castle View Cottage, 32 Midmar Drive, offers a rare and unique living experience, perfectly positioned for easy access to a wealth of local amenities and just a short journey from Edinburgh city centre.

The home enjoys breathtaking panoramic views, encompassing the adjacent Hermitage of Braid and Blackford Hill Nature Reserve, Edinburgh Castle, the city's skyline, as well as Arthur’s Seat and Salisbury Crags.

Immaculately presented and surrounded by a well-maintained garden bordered by mature beech hedging, this charming property provides a serene retreat while remaining ideally suited for a variety of buyers seeking a balance of access to walks, nature and city convenience.

Additional features include gas central heating controlled by a smart Nest thermostat, double glazing, and a home alarm system.

For viewings, call Gillespie MacAndrew on 0131 253 2669, or book an appointment online.

Living room The light-filled and airy living room, featuring a wood-burning stove, flows seamlessly into the outdoors through double doors that lead to a decking area, garden, and woodstore. From here, enjoy picturesque views of Blackford Hill and Salisbury Crags.

Dining room The open-plan design continues into a dining room with bi-folding doors that open to an elevated deck with built-in seating, offering stunning views of Edinburgh Castle, the city skyline, and Salisbury Crags.

Garden The rear garden, accessible through a gate, leads to a garden shed. Unrestricted on-street parking is available. The enclosed garden areas at the front, side, and rear boast mature beech hedging, fruit bushes, an apple tree, and multiple decking areas.