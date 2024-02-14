Sleek and chic, this bright and airy five-bedroom Murrayfield house is a turn-key family home, currently available at offers over £875,000.
The property at 21 Coltbridge Avenue, which extends to approximately 2267 SQ FT, benefits from private gardens to the front and rear, gas central heating, sanded floors, fireplaces, decorative cornice work, high ceilings in the reception rooms and working shutters.
To view this property, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327.
1. Sitting room
The beautifully proportioned sitting room extending to over 27 feet in length and having direct access to the enclosed rear garden via French doors. Photo: Lindsays
2. Garden
Externally the property has a spacious garden to the rear with a large lawn, outhouse, potting shed and an area of decking. Photo: Lindsays
3. Kitchen
The Murrayfield property's stylish kitchen with Aga. Photo: Lindsays
4. Dining room/ study
Another living room on the ground floor of this property, which could be used as a good-sized study. Photo: Lindsays