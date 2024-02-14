News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh for sale: Bright and airy five-bedroom Murrayfield house is a turn-key family home

Stunning Edinburgh family home for sale

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 14th Feb 2024, 14:49 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 14:51 GMT

Sleek and chic, this bright and airy five-bedroom Murrayfield house is a turn-key family home, currently available at offers over £875,000.

The property at 21 Coltbridge Avenue, which extends to approximately 2267 SQ FT, benefits from private gardens to the front and rear, gas central heating, sanded floors, fireplaces, decorative cornice work, high ceilings in the reception rooms and working shutters.

To view this property, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327.

The beautifully proportioned sitting room extending to over 27 feet in length and having direct access to the enclosed rear garden via French doors.

1. Sitting room

The beautifully proportioned sitting room extending to over 27 feet in length and having direct access to the enclosed rear garden via French doors. Photo: Lindsays

Photo Sales
Externally the property has a spacious garden to the rear with a large lawn, outhouse, potting shed and an area of decking.

2. Garden

Externally the property has a spacious garden to the rear with a large lawn, outhouse, potting shed and an area of decking. Photo: Lindsays

Photo Sales
The Murrayfield property's stylish kitchen with Aga.

3. Kitchen

The Murrayfield property's stylish kitchen with Aga. Photo: Lindsays

Photo Sales
Another living room on the ground floor of this property, which could be used as a good-sized study.

4. Dining room/ study

Another living room on the ground floor of this property, which could be used as a good-sized study. Photo: Lindsays

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty