This beautiful double upper villa is located on a peaceful street in the highly desirable area of Craiglockhart, which sits within easy reach of a variety of excellent transport links, highly regarded schools and wonderful local walks.

In recent years, the current owners of 58a Craiglockhart Gardens have carried out an extensive renovation of the property which has been completed to a very high specification and has included s new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and doors and a complete replacement of the section of flat roof and the garage roof.

The delightful private garden positioned to the rear of the property, is level and fully enclosed. It features a manicured lawn, paved seating area, mature borders and summer house.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

Benefitting from its own private entrance, this wonderful family home offers substantial accommodation in excellent condition throughout.

On the first floor, there is an elegant south west facing sitting room, which is linked to a versatile family room or formal dining room via French doors

Both the sitting and family rooms have fireplaces with the sitting room boasting a lovely open fire with tiled surround and the family room having an electric stove.

4 . Garden The delightful private garden positioned to the rear of the property, is level and fully enclosed. It features a manicured lawn, paved seating area, mature borders and summer house. | Coulters Photo: ESPC Photo Sales