Edinburgh for sale: Bright, homely and inviting five-bedroom double upper in Craiglockhart

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 13:00 BST

Bright, homely and inviting, this spacious five-bedroom double upper in Craiglockhart is an idyllic family home, currently available for offers over £625,000.

This beautiful double upper villa is located on a peaceful street in the highly desirable area of Craiglockhart, which sits within easy reach of a variety of excellent transport links, highly regarded schools and wonderful local walks.

In recent years, the current owners of 58a Craiglockhart Gardens have carried out an extensive renovation of the property which has been completed to a very high specification and has included s new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and doors and a complete replacement of the section of flat roof and the garage roof.

The delightful private garden positioned to the rear of the property, is level and fully enclosed. It features a manicured lawn, paved seating area, mature borders and summer house.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

Benefitting from its own private entrance, this wonderful family home offers substantial accommodation in excellent condition throughout.

1. 58a Craiglockhart Gardens

Benefitting from its own private entrance, this wonderful family home offers substantial accommodation in excellent condition throughout. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
On the first floor, there is an elegant south west facing sitting room, which is linked to a versatile family room or formal dining room via French doors

2. Sitting room

On the first floor, there is an elegant south west facing sitting room, which is linked to a versatile family room or formal dining room via French doors | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Both the sitting and family rooms have fireplaces with the sitting room boasting a lovely open fire with tiled surround and the family room having an electric stove.

3. Family room

Both the sitting and family rooms have fireplaces with the sitting room boasting a lovely open fire with tiled surround and the family room having an electric stove. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The delightful private garden positioned to the rear of the property, is level and fully enclosed. It features a manicured lawn, paved seating area, mature borders and summer house.

4. Garden

The delightful private garden positioned to the rear of the property, is level and fully enclosed. It features a manicured lawn, paved seating area, mature borders and summer house. | Coulters Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice