This beautiful double upper villa is located on a peaceful street in the highly desirable area of Craiglockhart, which sits within easy reach of a variety of excellent transport links, highly regarded schools and wonderful local walks.
In recent years, the current owners of 58a Craiglockhart Gardens have carried out an extensive renovation of the property which has been completed to a very high specification and has included s new kitchen, bathroom, flooring and doors and a complete replacement of the section of flat roof and the garage roof.
The delightful private garden positioned to the rear of the property, is level and fully enclosed. It features a manicured lawn, paved seating area, mature borders and summer house.
For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.
