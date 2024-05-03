Bright, spacious and stylish, this four-bedroom top floor flat boasts an enviable city-centre location, and is currently available for offers over £595,000.

Offering rarely available generous accommodation with far-reaching views across the Firth of Forth, this stunning and unique flat at 116/3F, Hanover Street is offered for sale in move-in condition. Spanning the top floor of 116 and 118 Hanover Street, this substantial property enjoys a corner aspect to both Hanover and Queen Streets, with delightful leafy views across Queen Street Gardens to the Firth of Forth, Fife and East Lothian beyond.

The accommodation is in good decorative order and offers an abundance of space, spanning to almost 2000 square feet. Currently configured with four generous double bedrooms, the scale of the property offers flexibility to use the rooms as additional reception spaces if preferred. The only property on the top floor, a well-kept communal stair with secure entry system leads up to the front door.

Living room The principal reception room has ample space for living and dining furniture, with a large dormer bay window overlooking Queen Street Gardens. A focal point of the room is the period fireplace housing a log burner.

Hallway The only property on the top floor, a well-kept communal stair with secure entry system leads up to the front door, which opens into a large reception hallway with extensive built-in storage space and a guest WC.

Queen Street Gardens Directly opposite the property are the wonderful Queen Street Gardens. All properties with a frontage overlooking the gardens are responsible for contributing to its upkeep, by payment of a small annual fee (£146 paid from October '23 valid to October '24) which in return provides key access to this tranquil oasis in the middle of the city.

Kitchen The kitchen/dining room is positioned to the rear of the building and has a window seat with charming roof top views to the west. The kitchen is fitted with a good range of modern wall and base units with integrated appliances including a coffee machine, fridge freezer, Bosch dishwasher, Zanussi washing machine, oven, induction hob and cooker hood.