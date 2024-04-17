This Bruntsfield double upper has four bedrooms, a sunny terrace and immaculate decor throughout, making it an ideal family home in the catchment for sought-after schools.
This well-presented double upper villa is located at 14/2 Leamington Terrace, which is on a peaceful street sitting within easy reach of a variety of excellent local amenities and beautiful green spaces. Benefitting from its own private entrance, this wonderful home offers versatile accommodation in excellent condition throughout.
1. Kitchen
At the back of the property, there is a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and breakfast bar as well as access to the private terrace through a recently replaced patio door. Photo: Coulters
2. Dining room
A dining room adjoins the kitchen and the original dividing wall has been partially removed to create an open plan layout that is excellent for modern family life and entertaining. Photo: Coulters
3. Sitting room
On the first floor, there is an impressive bay windowed sitting room which has high ceilings, intricate cornicing, gas fire with surround and working shutters. Photo: Coulters
4. 14/2 Leamington Terrace
Bruntsfield is a residential area with a vibrant village feel, offering residents an extensive range of boutique shops, cafes, bars and restaurants. It has a friendly, community atmosphere and is popular with families, young professionals and students. Photo: Coulters
