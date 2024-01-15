Edinburgh for sale: C-listed four-bedroom house in Colinton in need of renovation is the perfect 'fixer upper'
Striking Edinburgh home for sale
It might require renovation, but this C-listed four-bed house in Colinton is a prime opportunity to create a wonderful home, currently available at offers over £700,000.
This striking semi-detached house is set on a spacious elevated corner site at 3 Woodhall Road. Located within the conservation area of Colinton village, the house exudes traditional charm and character throughout. The house enjoys a spacious corner plot with gardens extending to the front, side and rear.
