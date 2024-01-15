News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: C-listed four-bedroom house in Colinton in need of renovation is the perfect 'fixer upper'

Striking Edinburgh home for sale
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 15th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

It might require renovation, but this C-listed four-bed house in Colinton is a prime opportunity to create a wonderful home, currently available at offers over £700,000.

This striking semi-detached house is set on a spacious elevated corner site at 3 Woodhall Road. Located within the conservation area of Colinton village, the house exudes traditional charm and character throughout. The house enjoys a spacious corner plot with gardens extending to the front, side and rear.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2723.

Although requiring renovation, this house has fantastic potential to create a striking family home in this highly sought-after location.

1. 3 Woodhall Road

There are two large public rooms located to the front of the house, both with gas fires with tiled surrounds, press cupboards and the main lounge has a bay window and ceiling cornicing.

2. Lounge

The second family room in this property. Whilst needing modernised, this is another large room for relaxing.

3. Sitting room

A rear hallway provides access to an office, butler's pantry with sink and a spacious dining room with gas fire, shelved cupboard and window to rear.

4. Dining room

