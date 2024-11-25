Edinburgh for sale: Character-filled two-bedroom Morningside flat in great location

This two-bedroom flat in a great Edinburgh location is currently up for sale for £420,000.

With its character-filled interiors, modern amenities, and desirable location in Morningside, this apartment offers a unique opportunity to experience the best of Edinburgh living. To view this property, click here.

Whether as a permanent residence or an investment property, this charming apartment promises a lifestyle of comfort, elegance, and convenience in one of Edinburgh's most sought-after neighborhoods.

Immerse yourself in the character and charm of this historic apartment, where original features blend seamlessly with modern comforts. From the high ceilings and ornate cornices to the sash windows and hardwood flooring, every detail exudes the charm and elegance of a bygone era.

1. Living room

Enjoy the convenience of modern amenities, including this well-equipped kitchen, complete with plenty of space for dining.

2. Kitchen

Enjoy the convenience of modern amenities, including this well-equipped kitchen, complete with plenty of space for dining. | Purple Bricks

The Morningside flat enjoys access to this shared communal garden.

3. Garden

The Morningside flat enjoys access to this shared communal garden. | Purple Bricks

4. Falcon Gardens, Edinburgh

