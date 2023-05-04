News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
1 hour ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
6 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
6 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
7 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

Edinburgh for sale: Charming four-bedroom ground floor Trinity flat with private garden and suntrap terrace

Eye-catching suntrap terrace is perfect for soaking up some rare Edinburgh sun

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 4th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 16:31 BST

This charming four-bedroom ground floor flat in Trinity with a private garden and suntrap terrace is currently for sale at offers over £725,000.

This grand ground floor apartment, 23 GF Stanley Road, forms part of an attractive stone built detached villa. The bright and generously proportioned interior is stylish and tastefully presented throughout and complemented by some delightful period features such as decorative cornicing and plasterwork. You can register to view this property.

There is a private, suntrap terrace located immediately off the kitchen in this four bedroom flat, offering the perfect spot to soak up any sunshine that hits Edinburgh.

1. Suntrap terrace

There is a private, suntrap terrace located immediately off the kitchen in this four bedroom flat, offering the perfect spot to soak up any sunshine that hits Edinburgh. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
This lovely and large family living room is perfect for relaxing or watching the telly and features a delightful fireplace and wood burner. All fitted floor coverings, curtains blinds and light fittings are included in the sale price.

2. Living room

This lovely and large family living room is perfect for relaxing or watching the telly and features a delightful fireplace and wood burner. All fitted floor coverings, curtains blinds and light fittings are included in the sale price. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The Kitchen/ dining room has plenty of space for cooking and eating, and comes with access to the terrace. the hob, oven, fridge / freezer, dishwasher and washing machine. The hob, oven, fridge / freezer, dishwasher and washing machine are also included in the sale price.

3. Kitchen

The Kitchen/ dining room has plenty of space for cooking and eating, and comes with access to the terrace. the hob, oven, fridge / freezer, dishwasher and washing machine. The hob, oven, fridge / freezer, dishwasher and washing machine are also included in the sale price. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The property's principal bedroom comes with an en-suite shower room.

4. Principal bedroom

The property's principal bedroom comes with an en-suite shower room. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:TrinityEdinburgh