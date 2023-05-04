This charming four-bedroom ground floor flat in Trinity with a private garden and suntrap terrace is currently for sale at offers over £725,000.

This grand ground floor apartment, 23 GF Stanley Road, forms part of an attractive stone built detached villa. The bright and generously proportioned interior is stylish and tastefully presented throughout and complemented by some delightful period features such as decorative cornicing and plasterwork. You can register to view this property.