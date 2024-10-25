This traditional B-listed one bedroom detached home with private parking is peacefully located in the desirable Church Hill area of Morningside.
The detached house at 14C The Lodge is full of neutral interiors and retained original features.
Externally, the property benefits from a beautifully kept shared rear garden, private parking on the shared gravel driveway at the front of the property and easy access to fantastic amenities, transport links, shops and green space.
For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 0131 253 2993 or book an appointment online.
