Edinburgh for sale: Charming one-bedroom detached house in Morningside, perfect for a young professional

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 10:26 BST

A charming, one-bedroom detached house in Morningside, offering a unique property for a young professional or a downsizer, is currently available for offers over £330,000.

This traditional B-listed one bedroom detached home with private parking is peacefully located in the desirable Church Hill area of Morningside.

The detached house at 14C The Lodge is full of neutral interiors and retained original features.

Externally, the property benefits from a beautifully kept shared rear garden, private parking on the shared gravel driveway at the front of the property and easy access to fantastic amenities, transport links, shops and green space.

For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 0131 253 2993 or book an appointment online.

The shared gravel driveway at the front of the Morningside property, which provides easy access to fantastic amenities, transport links, shops and green space.

1. Driveway

The shared gravel driveway at the front of the Morningside property, which provides easy access to fantastic amenities, transport links, shops and green space. | Gilson Gray Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The property's south facing living room comes with a fireplace and a walk-in storage/utility cupboard.

2. Living room

The property's south facing living room comes with a fireplace and a walk-in storage/utility cupboard. | Gilson Gray Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Externally, the property benefits from a beautifully kept shared rear garden.

3. Garden

Externally, the property benefits from a beautifully kept shared rear garden. | Gilson Gray Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Inside the Morningside property's stylish kitchen.

4. Kitchen

Inside the Morningside property's stylish kitchen. | Gilson Gray Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice