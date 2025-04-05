Sitting on the banks of the Water of Leith, Flat 3/1 Dean Path is ideally located for a range of Edinburgh's amenities and would suit a variety of buyers.

Only a few minutes walk from Princes Street and George Street, with a pleasant walk along the river walkway leading to the charming Stockbridge/Comely Bank area.

The accommodation includes a rear facing living room and dining area, leading to a well-appointed, fitted kitchen, offering a wide selection of storage options, integrated appliances and worktop space.

The property’s parking space and small private storage area can be accessed via the living room door.

For viewings, call Maloco Mowat Parker on 01383 285835, or book an appointment online.

Flat 3/1 Dean Path This charming, main door flat, located within a B-Listed, converted Victorian Schoolhouse, is situated within the popular and sought-after Dean Village.

Living room and dining area The property's rear facing living room and dining area is a great space for hanging out with family or friends.

Garden The main door entry flat enjoys access to this well laid out communal gardens. Regular bus services run to and from many parts of the city centre and surrounding areas and Haymarket Rail Station is just a short walk away.

Kitchen The well-appointed fitted kitchen, offering a wide selection of storage options, integrated appliances and worktop space.