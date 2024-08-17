This impressive main door basement flat with private courtyard at 6A Melgund Terrace, is presented to the market in true move-in condition and is within walking distance of the city centre, excellent local amenities and transport links.
The property would undoubtedly appeal to the young professionals looking for excellent sized accommodation. For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.
1. Lounge
The generously proportioned and bright bay-windowed lounge/dining boasting stunning traditional features including a fireplace. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
2. Kitchen
The contemporary fitted kitchen comes with good space for dining. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
3. Courtyard
To the front, there is a lovely spacious private courtyard offering a high degree of privacy and the perfect space to enjoy outside dining/relaxing. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
4. Garden
To the rear, there is a well maintained communal garden and permit/metered parking can be found to the front and surrounding area. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.