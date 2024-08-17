Edinburgh for sale: Charming two-bedroom main door basement flat in the New Town in turn-key condition

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Aug 2024, 04:45 BST

This charming two-bedroom main door flat in the New Town, elegantly decorated and presented in turn-key condition, is currently available for offers over £435,000.

This impressive main door basement flat with private courtyard at 6A Melgund Terrace, is presented to the market in true move-in condition and is within walking distance of the city centre, excellent local amenities and transport links.

The property would undoubtedly appeal to the young professionals looking for excellent sized accommodation. For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

The generously proportioned and bright bay-windowed lounge/dining boasting stunning traditional features including a fireplace.

1. Lounge

The generously proportioned and bright bay-windowed lounge/dining boasting stunning traditional features including a fireplace. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The contemporary fitted kitchen comes with good space for dining.

2. Kitchen

The contemporary fitted kitchen comes with good space for dining. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
To the front, there is a lovely spacious private courtyard offering a high degree of privacy and the perfect space to enjoy outside dining/relaxing.

3. Courtyard

To the front, there is a lovely spacious private courtyard offering a high degree of privacy and the perfect space to enjoy outside dining/relaxing. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
To the rear, there is a well maintained communal garden and permit/metered parking can be found to the front and surrounding area.

4. Garden

To the rear, there is a well maintained communal garden and permit/metered parking can be found to the front and surrounding area. | Neilsons/ Planography Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.