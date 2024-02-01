Cheery, colourful, stylish and spacious, this fantastic terraced three-bedroom family home in Corstorphine is currently up for sale at offers over £510,000.
The property at 10 St John's Terrace would make an excellent family home in a great location, and its main talking points include the impressive open plan extended dining room/sitting room, as well as good-sized front and rear gardens. To book at viewing at this property, click here.
1. 10 St John's Terrace, Corstorphine
This well-presented extended terraced villa, situated within the highly desirable and much sought after Corstorphine district of Edinburgh, is perfectly positioned for access to the city centre and a wide range of local amenities. Photo: Gillespie Macandrew
2. Kitchen
The spacious extended kitchen with integrated appliances and larder storage cupboards. Photo: Gillespie Macandrew
3. Living room
The attractive living room with bay window and feature fireplace. Photo: Gillespie Macandrew
4. Dining room
There is open access to the extended dining room/sitting room. With bi-fold doors to rear garden Photo: Gillespie Macandrew