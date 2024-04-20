Edinburgh for sale: Chic and stylish one-bedroom flat in first-time buyer hotspot of Gorgie

Kevin Quinn
Published 20th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

Chic and stylish, this one-bedroom flat is located in Edinburgh's first-time buyer hotspot of Gorgie at a very purse-friendly price of offers over £160,000.

This well presented and striking traditional top floor flat, 11/16 Wardlaw Street, forms part of the high amenity residential area of Gorgie, close to great day to day amenities and within easy reach of the West End and Haymarket Railway Station by way of good public transport. The highlight of this Gorgie property is the impressive open plan living area with an open aspect as well as a fully fitted kitchen.

For viewings, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

The open plan living area with a reception area accommodating an Edinburgh press cupboard and open aspect, as well as a fully fitted kitchen.

1. Living room

The fully-fitted kitchen, complete with a striking feature island, perfect for social gatherings. Equipped with an integrated washing machine and fridge freezer, the kitchen offers ample space for versatile configurations.

2. Kitchen

The generously proportioned bedroom includes integrated storage solutions.

3. Bedroom

Access to a well-kept communal garden, with decorative shrubbery and stone built wall adding additional privacy.

4. Garden

