Chic and stylish, this one-bedroom flat is located in Edinburgh's first-time buyer hotspot of Gorgie at a very purse-friendly price of offers over £160,000.

This well presented and striking traditional top floor flat, 11/16 Wardlaw Street, forms part of the high amenity residential area of Gorgie, close to great day to day amenities and within easy reach of the West End and Haymarket Railway Station by way of good public transport. The highlight of this Gorgie property is the impressive open plan living area with an open aspect as well as a fully fitted kitchen.