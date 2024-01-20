News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh for sale: Comiston three/four-bedroom home's incredible extension creates a beautiful bright kitchen

Edinburgh home with impressive extension
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 20th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

Located in popular Comiston, this detached house includes an incredible extension, creating a beautiful and bright kitchen, and is currently available at offers over £625,000.

39 Pentland Gardens is an immaculately presented and generously proportioned detached bungalow with the benefit of a fantastic architect-designed extension creating a beautiful 3/ 4 bedroom home. The property also benefits from off-street parking and an enclosed wrap around garden with south-east facing aspect, providing all day sun.

Open viewings, Sundays 2-4pm, or call 0131 376 3124.

The stunning kitchen / dining room / family room with German-made wall-mounted and floor standing units.

1. Family room

The stunning kitchen / dining room / family room with German-made wall-mounted and floor standing units. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
This impressive property comes with gas central heating with control, triple glazing, front and rear gardens, and driveway parking.

2. 39 Pentland Gardens

This impressive property comes with gas central heating with control, triple glazing, front and rear gardens, and driveway parking. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
The property's bright living room with bay window, which could also be used as a fourth double bedroom.

3. Living room/ bedroom 4

The property's bright living room with bay window, which could also be used as a fourth double bedroom. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
To the rear of the property is this enclosed south-east garden with patio, lawn and mature borders. To the front of the property is a driveway giving parking for two vehicles and a front garden with flag-stone path leading to the front door.

4. Garden

To the rear of the property is this enclosed south-east garden with patio, lawn and mature borders. To the front of the property is a driveway giving parking for two vehicles and a front garden with flag-stone path leading to the front door. Photo: ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh