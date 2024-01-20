Edinburgh for sale: Comiston three/four-bedroom home's incredible extension creates a beautiful bright kitchen
Located in popular Comiston, this detached house includes an incredible extension, creating a beautiful and bright kitchen, and is currently available at offers over £625,000.
39 Pentland Gardens is an immaculately presented and generously proportioned detached bungalow with the benefit of a fantastic architect-designed extension creating a beautiful 3/ 4 bedroom home. The property also benefits from off-street parking and an enclosed wrap around garden with south-east facing aspect, providing all day sun.
Open viewings, Sundays 2-4pm, or call 0131 376 3124.