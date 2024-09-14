The property forms part of a modern development ideally situated in the highly regarded Greenbank area of Edinburgh, set within landscaped grounds with ample residents’ and visitors’ parking.
This home at 2 Morham Park is a beautifully converted and extended property that formed part of the original Victiorian hospital, in a development by Cala that seamlessly combined new build properties with the original buildings.
Presented in walk-in condition, modern, yet retaining many original features of style and elegance, this property is designed for family living and entertaining guests.
For viewings, call McDougall McQueen on 0131 228 1926 or book an appointment online.
