Edinburgh for sale: Converted four-bedroom terrace house in former Victorian Edinburgh City Hospital

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2024, 04:45 GMT

This converted four-bedroom terrace house that was originally part of the Victorian Edinburgh City Hospital, is up for sale at offers over £680,000.

The property forms part of a modern development ideally situated in the highly regarded Greenbank area of Edinburgh, set within landscaped grounds with ample residents’ and visitors’ parking.

This home at 2 Morham Park is a beautifully converted and extended property that formed part of the original Victiorian hospital, in a development by Cala that seamlessly combined new build properties with the original buildings.

Presented in walk-in condition, modern, yet retaining many original features of style and elegance, this property is designed for family living and entertaining guests.

For viewings, call McDougall McQueen on 0131 228 1926 or book an appointment online.

This attractive four bedroom converted property comes with private gardens and an allocated parking space.

1. 2 Morham Park

This attractive four bedroom converted property comes with private gardens and an allocated parking space.

The attractive lounge area with bi-fold doors to the rear garden.

2. Living room

The attractive lounge area with bi-fold doors to the rear garden.

The Greenbank property's dining room is a great size for family meals or entertaining, and is situated off the kitchen.

3. Dining room

The Greenbank property's dining room is a great size for family meals or entertaining, and is situated off the kitchen.

The property's garden is a great size, with plenty of space for relaxing in the sun.

4. Garden

The property's garden is a great size, with plenty of space for relaxing in the sun.

Follow us
