The property forms part of a modern development ideally situated in the highly regarded Greenbank area of Edinburgh, set within landscaped grounds with ample residents’ and visitors’ parking.

This home at 2 Morham Park is a beautifully converted and extended property that formed part of the original Victiorian hospital, in a development by Cala that seamlessly combined new build properties with the original buildings.

Presented in walk-in condition, modern, yet retaining many original features of style and elegance, this property is designed for family living and entertaining guests.

For viewings, call McDougall McQueen on 0131 228 1926 or book an appointment online.

1 . 2 Morham Park This attractive four bedroom converted property comes with private gardens and an allocated parking space. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The attractive lounge area with bi-fold doors to the rear garden. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The Greenbank property's dining room is a great size for family meals or entertaining, and is situated off the kitchen. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The property's garden is a great size, with plenty of space for relaxing in the sun. | McDougall McQueen Photo: ESPC Photo Sales