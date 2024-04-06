A converted shop in Stockbridge that houses an exciting interior, including a soundproofed games room, is now available for offers over £340,000.
Set over the ground and basement level, this converted flat at 128 St Stephen Street offers well-presented accommodation with unique features that set it apart from other properties in the area. The front of the property has been recently repainted and makes for an attractive façade.
1. Kitchen
On the ground level, there is a modern kitchen with grey gloss units, mirrored splashback, integrated appliances and a breakfast bar that can seat up to four people for casual dining. The room has great character and features intricate cornicing and hardwood flooring which also runs throughout much of the property. Photo: Coulters
2. Living room
The living room, which is positioned downstairs, is spacious, and through a hidden door, links to a soundproofed games room. Originally a cellar, this space is now perfect for those who want to party into the wee hours without disturbing the neighbours. Photo: Coulters
3. Outside
Direct access to the shared gardens can be gained from the bedroom and there is a sheltered seating area to be enjoyed.
The windows are double glazed with the exception of the front facing windows which are single glazed and there is gas central heating. Photo: Coulters
4. Games room
The soundproofed games room with built in seating and table is perfect for gamers to play for hours without disturbing anyone else in this Stockbridge apartment. Photo: Coulters
