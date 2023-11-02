Edinburgh for sale: Corstorphine apartment with a private roof terrace and panoramic views, as well as immaculate interiors
Large Edinburgh apartment offers stylish living
This contemporary Corstorphine apartment boasts a private roof terrace and panoramic views, along with immaculate interiors, and is currently available at offers over £425,000.
Spanning around 1,400 square feet, 43/4 Station Road benefits from underfloor heating throughout together with infra-red heating and a partially floored loft with abundant storage. The property also has manicured communal grounds, secure bike storage and an allocated parking space and would make an ideal home in a tranquil, yet well-connected location.
For viewings, call 0131 668 0441.
