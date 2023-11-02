News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Corstorphine apartment with a private roof terrace and panoramic views, as well as immaculate interiors

Large Edinburgh apartment offers stylish living
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 16:11 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 16:12 GMT

This contemporary Corstorphine apartment boasts a private roof terrace and panoramic views, along with immaculate interiors, and is currently available at offers over £425,000.

Spanning around 1,400 square feet, 43/4 Station Road benefits from underfloor heating throughout together with infra-red heating and a partially floored loft with abundant storage. The property also has manicured communal grounds, secure bike storage and an allocated parking space and would make an ideal home in a tranquil, yet well-connected location.

For viewings, call 0131 668 0441.

The bright open plan lounge/kitchen/dining room with sumptuous turret bay window with floor to ceiling windows that flood the room with an abundance of natural light.

1. Lounge/ diner

The top floor property has this wonderful roof terrace, offering a tranquil space to sit and watch the world go by.

2. Roof terrace

Set in the heart of Corstorphine, moments from excellent amenities, quick transport links and vast open green spaces is this stunning, contemporary top floor apartment.

3. 43/4 Station Road

The kitchen section of the main open plan space comes with luxury fitted units and provides access to the wonderful roof terrace.

4. Kitchen

Related topics:EdinburghCorstorphineStation Road