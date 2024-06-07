A cosy, charming and colourful three-bedroom house in a coveted school catchment area is currently up for sale at offers over £390,000.
Located in an attractive, landscaped communal courtyard within the highly regarded Bonaly district of the city and within walking distance of the well renowned Bonaly Primary School, this well presented end terraced villa at 101 Bonaly Rise is ready to move into, with modern kitchen and bathroom fittings and the added bonus of off-street parking and a private garage.
There is a frequent bus service a short walk away and there are easy links to the city bypass and the motorway network beyond.
Open viewings take place on Sundays, 2pm - 4pm, for an alternative time, call Jardine Phillips LLP on 0131 253 2205 or book an appointment online.
