A cosy, charming and colourful three-bedroom house in a coveted school catchment area is currently up for sale at offers over £390,000.

Located in an attractive, landscaped communal courtyard within the highly regarded Bonaly district of the city and within walking distance of the well renowned Bonaly Primary School, this well presented end terraced villa at 101 Bonaly Rise is ready to move into, with modern kitchen and bathroom fittings and the added bonus of off-street parking and a private garage.

There is a frequent bus service a short walk away and there are easy links to the city bypass and the motorway network beyond.

Open viewings take place on Sundays, 2pm - 4pm, for an alternative time, call Jardine Phillips LLP on 0131 253 2205 or book an appointment online.

1 . Living room The spacious living room with feature arched window to front, contemporary fireplace & fitted alcove storage. Photo: Jardine Phillips LLP/ ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The galley style kitchen with window to rear and excellent range of teal coloured units and appliances. Photo: Jardine Phillips LLP/ ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Garden There is a small private garden space to front and this enclosed bright and sunny, west facing rear garden with new decked area, lawn and playhouse. Photo: Jardine Phillips LLP/ ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Dining room The Bonaly property also includes this dining room with French windows to the rear garden. Photo: Jardine Phillips LLP/ ESPC Photo Sales