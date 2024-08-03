This family home at 70 Britwell Crescent comprises a vestibule, hall, living room, kitchen, utility room, dining room/conservatory, three double bedrooms, an en-suite shower room and a family bathroom.
Fully refurbished throughout, this property features a high-quality kitchen, stylish bathrooms, contemporary flooring, updated electrics, plumbing and rendered walls. In addition, there is HIVE gas central heating, double glazing and good storage, including a garage with power and light.
Externally, the generous, professionally landscaped gardens include lawns, established shrubbery, patios, resin paving and a private driveway.
1. 70 Britwell Crescent,
The immaculately presented, three-bedroom, semi-detached bungalow in Craigentinny, with gardens, a driveway and a garage. | Mov 8/ ESPC
2. Living room
The spacious living room features a traditional fireplace, and offers generous space for freestanding lounge furniture, and flows openly into the kitchen. | Mov8/ ESPC
3. Kitchen
The kitchen opens onto the rear garden, via French doors. It features a central breakfasting island, and is fitted with high-quality units and worktops and includes a Belfast sink, an integrated, eye-level, double oven, a fridge/freezer and a washing machine. | Mov8/ ESPC
4. Garden
