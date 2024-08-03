Edinburgh for sale: Craigentinny three-bedroom bungalow boasting seriously chic interiors throughout

If you are looking for a stylish bungalow then this Craigentinny property boasts seriously chic interiors throughout, and is currently available for offers over £400,000.

This family home at 70 Britwell Crescent comprises a vestibule, hall, living room, kitchen, utility room, dining room/conservatory, three double bedrooms, an en-suite shower room and a family bathroom.

Fully refurbished throughout, this property features a high-quality kitchen, stylish bathrooms, contemporary flooring, updated electrics, plumbing and rendered walls. In addition, there is HIVE gas central heating, double glazing and good storage, including a garage with power and light.

Externally, the generous, professionally landscaped gardens include lawns, established shrubbery, patios, resin paving and a private driveway.

For viewings, call Mov8 on 0131 253 2982, or book an appointment online.

The spacious living room features a traditional fireplace, and offers generous space for freestanding lounge furniture, and flows openly into the kitchen.

The kitchen opens onto the rear garden, via French doors. It features a central breakfasting island, and is fitted with high-quality units and worktops and includes a Belfast sink, an integrated, eye-level, double oven, a fridge/freezer and a washing machine.

Externally, the generous, professionally landscaped gardens include lawns, established shrubbery, patios, resin paving and a private driveway.

