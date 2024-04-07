The unique opportunity to create a dream family home in Duddingston at this B-listed school conversion is now available for offers over £415,000.

The three-bedroom end terraced home at 1D Duddingston Park forms part of a former school, which was sympathetically converted to form an exclusive development of individual luxury homes.

While the interior requires slight modernisation, the property benefits from well maintained communal ground to front, a private grassed area to the side and a fully enclosed garden to the rear that is laid mainly to lawn with a patio area, and two allocated parking spaces.

For viewings, call Annan on 0131 253 2642 or Fraser Falconer on 07825 951348. Alternatively, book an appointment online.

1 . 1D Duddingston Park 1D Duddingston Park is a rarely available, bright and spacious B listed family home which forms part of a former school. Photo: Annan Photo Sales

2 . Living room The generously proportioned living room with dual aspect windows. The property benefits from gas central heating, and double glazing. Photo: Annan Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The dining area, which has double doors out to the enclosed garden. Photo: Annan Photo Sales

4 . Garden This unique property has a well maintained communal ground to front, private grassed area to the side, which could be developed and a fully enclosed garden (pictured) to the rear that is laid mainly to lawn with a patio area and, two allocated parking spaces and unrestricted on-street parking. Photo: Annan Photo Sales