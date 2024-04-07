Edinburgh for sale: Create a dream family home in Duddingston B-listed school conversion

Back to school for Edinburgh home

By Kevin Quinn
Published 7th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

The unique opportunity to create a dream family home in Duddingston at this B-listed school conversion is now available for offers over £415,000.

The three-bedroom end terraced home at 1D Duddingston Park forms part of a former school, which was sympathetically converted to form an exclusive development of individual luxury homes.

While the interior requires slight modernisation, the property benefits from well maintained communal ground to front, a private grassed area to the side and a fully enclosed garden to the rear that is laid mainly to lawn with a patio area, and two allocated parking spaces.

For viewings, call Annan on 0131 253 2642 or Fraser Falconer on 07825 951348. Alternatively, book an appointment online.

1D Duddingston Park

Living room

Dining room

Garden

