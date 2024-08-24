Currently available for offers over £550,000, 14 Wester Dalmeny Steading is situated within the charming village of Dalmeny, bordered by countryside.
Commanding delightful views to open countryside towards the Forth Bridges, this wonderfully light and spacious family home offers all the benefits of a peaceful rural location combined with the convenience of proximity to excellent local facilities, as well as road and rail links to Edinburgh and Fife.
Offering flexible living space, the property is unique in character and style and boasts a mature sunny rear garden which provides an ideal space for summer relaxation and outside entertaining.
To book a viewing, call Connor Malcolm on 0131 557 6566 or book an appointment online.
