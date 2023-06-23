News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Dalry flat with access to rooftop terrace, swimming pool, gym and sauna

Edinburgh flat near the city centre also comes with covered parking space
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:16 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:16 BST

An attractive two-bedroom flat in Dalry with access to a swimming pool, rooftop terrace with stunning views of the city centre, a gym, a sauna and a covered parking space, is up for sale at offers over £255,000.

The flat at 51/5 Caledonian Crescent is kept warm, comfortable and secure with electric wall heaters, double glazing and a secure entry system. Residents can also enjoy a communal patio and garden area. To view, call 0131 2532263.

The leisure facilities offered are excellent and include a heated swimming pool, sauna and gym, all within the building itself.

1. Swimming pool

The leisure facilities offered are excellent and include a heated swimming pool, sauna and gym, all within the building itself.

The rooftop terrace offers a great place to look out upon the city skyline and enjoy a coffee and a breath of fresh air before you head out for the day, or even an after dinner drink after a hard day at the office.

2. Rooftop terrace

The rooftop terrace offers a great place to look out upon the city skyline and enjoy a coffee and a breath of fresh air before you head out for the day, or even an after dinner drink after a hard day at the office.

The lounge comes with solid flooring, along with flexible accommodation space that would suit various furniture configurations. The large windows flood the room with natural light and the room easily accommodates a dining table and chairs.

3. Lounge

The lounge comes with solid flooring, along with flexible accommodation space that would suit various furniture configurations. The large windows flood the room with natural light and the room easily accommodates a dining table and chairs.

Residents can also enjoy the secure outdoor space which includes this communal patio and garden area.

4. Outdoor space

Residents can also enjoy the secure outdoor space which includes this communal patio and garden area.

