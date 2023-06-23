Edinburgh for sale: Dalry flat with access to rooftop terrace, swimming pool, gym and sauna
Edinburgh flat near the city centre also comes with covered parking space
An attractive two-bedroom flat in Dalry with access to a swimming pool, rooftop terrace with stunning views of the city centre, a gym, a sauna and a covered parking space, is up for sale at offers over £255,000.
The flat at 51/5 Caledonian Crescent is kept warm, comfortable and secure with electric wall heaters, double glazing and a secure entry system. Residents can also enjoy a communal patio and garden area. To view, call 0131 2532263.
