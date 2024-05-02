This detached Duddingston three-bedroom bungalow has been extended and significantly refurbished to create an ultra-stylish family home, and is currently available for offers over £575,000.
This home at 49 Mountcastle Drive South enjoys a quiet position on a tree-lined street in the heart of Duddingston. The property has recently been fully refurbished to a high standard and benefits from re-wiring, re-plumbing and all new fittings and fixtures.
Open viewing Sunday 2-4pm
