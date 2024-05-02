Edinburgh for sale: Detached Duddingston three-bedroom bungalow recently extended and refurbished

Edinburgh family home on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 2nd May 2024, 15:33 BST

This detached Duddingston three-bedroom bungalow has been extended and significantly refurbished to create an ultra-stylish family home, and is currently available for offers over £575,000.

This home at 49 Mountcastle Drive South enjoys a quiet position on a tree-lined street in the heart of Duddingston. The property has recently been fully refurbished to a high standard and benefits from re-wiring, re-plumbing and all new fittings and fixtures.

Open viewing Sunday 2-4pm or telephone VMH on 0131 622-2626 for an appointment. Alternatively, book an appointment online.

This property is a stunning, sympathetically extended detached bungalow in immaculate decorative order in the highly desirable Duddingston district.

1. 49 Mountcastle Drive South

This property is a stunning, sympathetically extended detached bungalow in immaculate decorative order in the highly desirable Duddingston district. Photo: VMH/ ESPC

Photo Sales
The Duddingston property's bright and airy living room, with feature wood-burning stove.

2. Living room

The Duddingston property's bright and airy living room, with feature wood-burning stove. Photo: VMH/ ESPC

Photo Sales
The dining room has French doors providing access to the enclosed rear garden.

3. Dining room

The dining room has French doors providing access to the enclosed rear garden. Photo: VMH/ ESPC

Photo Sales
The well maintained enclosed rear garden with a paved patio, external power point, area of lawn and clothes drying poles.

4. Garden

The well maintained enclosed rear garden with a paved patio, external power point, area of lawn and clothes drying poles. Photo: VMH/ ESPC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.