This former guest house at 38 Piersfield Terrace is a traditional end-of-terrace town house, conveniently situated allowing the occupier to avail themselves of all the amenities located in the area.

The property boasts spacious and diverse accommodation over three floors and could be modernised in selected areas, allowing for the exciting opportunity to set the style and standards of the home to your own liking.

It benefits from original features including cornicing and woodwork and gas central heating throughout, while providing excellent views of Arthur's Seat and over the River Forth towards Fife.

For viewings, call Sturrock, Armstrong & Thomson on 0131 556 0159, or book an appointment online.

1 . 38 Piersfield Terrace This Edinburgh property boasts spacious and diverse accommodation over three floors and could be modernised in selected areas. | Sturrock, Armstrong & Thomson Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Living room The property's spacious living room with fitted furniture, attractive gas fireplace and build-in cupboards. | Sturrock, Armstrong & Thomson Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/ diner The kitchen/dining room with fitted kitchen including base and wall units and integrated appliances. There is also a utility room with space for further appliances. | Sturrock, Armstrong & Thomson Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden Externally, the property benefits from a beautifully maintained front garden, and this fully enclosed rear garden. | Sturrock, Armstrong & Thomson Photo: ESPC Photo Sales