This former guest house at 38 Piersfield Terrace is a traditional end-of-terrace town house, conveniently situated allowing the occupier to avail themselves of all the amenities located in the area.
The property boasts spacious and diverse accommodation over three floors and could be modernised in selected areas, allowing for the exciting opportunity to set the style and standards of the home to your own liking.
It benefits from original features including cornicing and woodwork and gas central heating throughout, while providing excellent views of Arthur's Seat and over the River Forth towards Fife.
For viewings, call Sturrock, Armstrong & Thomson on 0131 556 0159, or book an appointment online.
