The three-storey luxury homes on Millerfield Place range from £1.55 million to £1.75m and feature private city gardens. A completed walk-through view home is now available for potential buyers by appointment.

Forming a portion of Royal Meadows, Edinburgh-based developer Square & Crescent has used a team of specialist contractors to revitalise the Victorian buildings, protecting and preserving period features while creating high-spec contemporary interiors.

Construction on the residential development is set to be fully completed in 2026, with the first clients set to get their keys very soon.

Nestled in the heart of Marchmont and The Grange area of Edinburgh, Royal Meadows is just one mile from Princes Street and a short walk from Bruntsfield. Available homes within the first phase at Royal Meadows start from £450,000.

For more information on these new homes, call 0131 225 2155 and select option two.

To ensure the highest quality interiors and specifications, Square & Crescent is working with renowned partners throughout the project. Edinburgh's Riddle & Coghill interiors have supplied studio designed German kitchens, with Siemens appliances.

Lesley Coyle, sales and marketing manager with Square & Crescent, said: "The Millerfield Place townhouses offer the potential for spectacular family homes. Pristine inside and out, they represent the ideal of traditional Victorian Edinburgh townhouses without the inevitable maintenance and updating that is required."