1 . Elegant six-bedroom home in a sought-after postcode

The kind of house families wait decades for, this beautiful sandstone villa at 5 Crawfurd Road is situated in Newington, and offers an idyllic home in the heart of the city. Comprising six bedrooms, three reception rooms and three bathrooms in its makeup, alongside two private gardens, this gorgeous property is packed with period details and would make a wonderful forever family home, if the price is right for you. The property is currently available at offers over over £1,150,000. Photo: Allingham & Co