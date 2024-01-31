Scottish property portal ESPC is reporting a boom in the number of premium properties coming onto the market, with an influx of £1 million-pound homes becoming available this year.
If you’ve always dreamed of living on ‘millionaire’s row’, then there’s currently abundant opportunity in the market to find your dream home. Or if you’re just feeling nosy and want to see how the other half live, then there’s a series of prime properties new on the market on espc.com.
There are currently 16 homes listed on the ESPC website for prices over £950,000, with four of these properties arriving fresh onto the market during January. With eight of the £1m properties situated in Edinburgh and the Lothians.
1. Elegant six-bedroom home in a sought-after postcode
The kind of house families wait decades for, this beautiful sandstone villa at 5 Crawfurd Road is situated in Newington, and
offers an idyllic home in the heart of the city. Comprising six bedrooms, three reception rooms and three
bathrooms in its makeup, alongside two private gardens, this gorgeous property is packed with period details and would make a wonderful forever family home, if the price is right for you. The property is currently available at offers over over £1,150,000. Photo: Allingham & Co
2. Modern and glossy architect-designed home in North Berwick
A chic architect-designed property that’s set in an exclusive North Berwick development, and is currently for sale at offers over £1.2 million, this lavish home at Eelburn House, 11, Westerdunes Park, North Berwick, is moments from the golf course, the beach, and the High Street. Eelburn House is immaculate inside and out, while a recent renovation means it’s incredibly energy efficient. It offers five double bedrooms, four en-suite bathrooms, two large family sitting rooms with wood burning stoves, and an ample designer kitchen fitted with high-end appliances. Outside is just as impressive, where the generous garden boasts
an outdoor shower, hot tub and summer house. Photo: Coulters
3. Refined two-level flat in Edinburgh’s West End
Boasting a superb setting in the heart of Edinburgh’s elegant West End, this ground and garden
apartment at 3 (GF) Eglinton Crescent, is a refined slice of history, with beautifully preserved period features, blended with stylish
décor. The apartment comprises five double bedrooms, a grand drawing room, four stylish bathrooms
and a fabulous open-plan kitchen/dining/family room – plus separate laundry and utility rooms. It even has its own garden, plus residents’ access to nearby private gardens. The property is currently for sale at offers over £1,450,000. Photo: Urquharts Property
4. Bright and stylish five-bedroom home in Greenbank
For a luxurious family home that offers a historical feel, look no further than this five-bedroom property at 19 Rattray Drive, Greenbank, Edinburgh, which forms part of an exclusive development of converted Victorian homes in a coveted conservation area. It includes two reception rooms, a high-spec dining kitchen, five double bedrooms, and three
premium washrooms, plus landscaped gardens. It also enjoys spectacular views to the Pentland Hills. This home is currently available at a fixed price of £975,000. Photo: Gilson Gray