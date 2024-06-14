This elegant four-bedroom Corstorphine home is the stuff property dreams are made of, with plenty of space, period details and gorgeous views.

Currently available for offers over £665,000, 14 Hillview Terrace is in an elevated position with excellent panoramic views. This outstanding semi-detached house is enviably located in sought-after Corstorphine.

Arranged over two levels, the desirable family home offers well-proportioned, versatile accommodation as well as beautifully maintained private gardens, a multi-car shared driveway and large garage for further off-street parking/storage.

The property enjoys a wealth of period features including attractive fireplaces, cornicing and Edinburgh press cupboards throughout, while benefiting from modern aspects such as gas central heating. For viewings, call Sturrock, Armstrong & Thomson on 0131 253 2726 or book an appointment online.

14 Hillview Terrace This charming four bedroom semi-detached house in Corstorphine comes with spacious accommodation and exceptional views.

Living room The hall flows first into a spacious living room, which is naturally lit by a large bay window and arranged around a handsome fireplace and promises a comfortable setting for a variety of furniture layouts.

Dining room Continuing along the hall, you reach the dining room which offers a generous seated dining space, with access to the kitchen.

Garden Externally, the property is accompanied by an attractive front garden and an extensive rear garden with two sheds, and lots of space to enjoy the sunshine. A garage and a long shared driveway provide private off-street parking for multiple cars.